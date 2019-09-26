A Midland man is facing 18 charges in connection with a series of break-ins at Midland businesses over the past month.

Police say the incidents happened at Bestway Rental Store, Jake's Car Wash, McCarthy Shell, Bodyline Collision and Merrer Canada between Aug. 27 and Sept. 23.

Provincial police officers arrested the 29-year-old man on Tuesday. He faces multiple break-and-enter charges, along with a cocaine possession offence.

The accused is being held in police custody.

Investigators are continuing to look for and return the stolen property. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.