Midland man charged with stealing bottle of booze

A man known to police was arrested for stealing liquor from a retail store.

Provincial police received a call from the Midland LCBO on July 11 after a store security guard allegedly saw a man removing liquor from the store without paying.

Police soon determined it was a suspect they had been looking for who is currently awaiting court on a number of similar charges.

Four days later, the suspect was spotted riding an e-bike on Highway 12 near Old Fort Road in Tay Township.

Police say the man was initially uncooperative but eventually agreed to attend the police station.

A 31-year-old Midland man has been charged with theft under $5,000, failure to comply with a previous undertaking, failing to comply with prior release order and resisting arrest.

The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.