Midland man charged with multiple weapon-related offences
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 5:29PM EDT
A 22-year-old Midland man is facing multiple weapons-related charges following an incident in Penetanguishene.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 call on Monday around 3:30 a.m. at a house on Chatham Street for reports that a man threatened another man with a firearm.
Police say further investigation lead them to a Main Street apartment where officers found the suspect. Hours later he was arrested and charged.
The accused is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in Barrie on Tuesday.