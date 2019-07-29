

A 22-year-old Midland man is facing multiple weapons-related charges following an incident in Penetanguishene.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call on Monday around 3:30 a.m. at a house on Chatham Street for reports that a man threatened another man with a firearm.

Police say further investigation lead them to a Main Street apartment where officers found the suspect. Hours later he was arrested and charged.

The accused is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in Barrie on Tuesday.