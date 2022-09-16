Midland man charged with drug-related offences in OPP investigation

A Midland man faces drug-related charges following a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

OPP officers with the Southern Georgian Bay detachment stopped the vehicle on Young Street as part of an ongoing investigation and arrested the passenger, who is known to police.

During the roadside investigation, officers allegedly seized a sharp-edged weapon, an undisclosed amount of money, drug paraphernalia, and what police suspect is cocaine and fentanyl.

The 37-year-old accused is also charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing and has a future court date scheduled to answer to the charges.