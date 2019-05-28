

CTV Barrie





A 26-year-old Midland man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a Wasaga Beach shooting.

Police say they don’t believe the accused acted alone and are looking for at least one more suspect who may have been involved in the shooting.

Huronia West OPP says that on Feb. 10, police were called to the area of Wesley and River Road shortly after 2:00 a.m.

Police say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators identified a white pickup truck believed to be involved in the shooting.

Darren Ellery is being held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.