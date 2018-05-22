Featured
Midland man arrested in connection with 2 stabbings on TTC
Police have released this photo of a suspect wanted in connection with two separate stabbings on the TTC on May 20, 2018. (Toronto police handout) (Toronto police handout)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 12:27PM EDT
Police have arrested a Midland man in connection with two separate stabbings on the TTC in Toronto this weekend.
The first incident happened on a bus in the city's west end, when the driver was stabbed with a snapped-off toothbrush.
The second incident happened in a pedestrian tunnel in a downtown subway station where a man was stabbed with an unknown object.
Provincial police say they had knowledge of the suspect’s whereabouts. Officers went to a Midland residence on Monday night and arrested Liam McCallum, 21, of Midland without incident.
McCallum was turned over to Toronto police.
An update on the investigation is expected today.
- With files from The Canadian Press