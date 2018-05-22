

CTV Barrie





Police have arrested a Midland man in connection with two separate stabbings on the TTC in Toronto this weekend.

The first incident happened on a bus in the city's west end, when the driver was stabbed with a snapped-off toothbrush.

The second incident happened in a pedestrian tunnel in a downtown subway station where a man was stabbed with an unknown object.

Provincial police say they had knowledge of the suspect’s whereabouts. Officers went to a Midland residence on Monday night and arrested Liam McCallum, 21, of Midland without incident.

McCallum was turned over to Toronto police.

An update on the investigation is expected today.

- With files from The Canadian Press