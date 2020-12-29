BARRIE, ONT. -- Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire to erupt at a home in Midland Monday night.

Fire crews, police and paramedics arrived at the residence on Elizabeth Street between Queen and Manly streets to find the house engulfed as flames shot out the front of the structure.

Incredibly, they say everyone managed to escape. No one was injured.

The home sustained significant damage.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Viewer video courtesy of Rob Cowan.