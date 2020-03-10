BARRIE -- Georgian Bay General Hospital officials in Midland are planning for the future with their eyes on the projected population growth.

"We're a busy community hospital," Dr. David Bayfield said. "We see about 45,000 visits to the emerg a year."

The Midland hospital operates over capacity daily.

According to IntelliHealth Ontario, the population of Simcoe County is anticipated to grow to roughly 660,000 by 2036.

GBGH Foundation Executive Director Nicole Kraftscik said the changes to the hospital are necessary. "We really are bursting at the seams in terms of vacant space."

Twenty-two acres of land was purchased on behalf of the foundation for the hospital to grow.

"In terms of expansion, and the room that we have, we are far outgrowing that, so we needed to look to the future," Kraftscik explained.

The land is conveniently located next door to the existing facility.

"We don't have to worry about finding a piece of land somewhere else that meets the requirements," CEO Gail Hunt said. "It means we can easily carry on operations that exist on-site with existing staff without worrying about trying to function in more than one location."

It also means residents don't have to worry about where the hospital will be located in 20 years.