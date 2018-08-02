A massive construction project at Midland’s Georgian Bay General Hospital is taking shape with renovations nearing the end of the third and final phase.

The community hospital has undergone a facelift and will house many new areas including new trauma rooms, ambulance bays, waiting areas and space to give more privacy for patients.

“We have peaks of 170 to 180, which is the number you would see in a regional hospital, and we are a community hospital,” said Dr. Dan Lee. He goes on to say the expansion will help the emergency department meet with the growing need for care in the community. He expects the new ‘see and treat’ administrative program will help process patients more efficiently.

Hospital officials hope to have the finishing touches complete sometime in September.