BARRIE, ONT. -- Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland is gradually expanding its visitation plan.

Inpatients can have two visitors at one time within the hours of 9 a.m., and 8 p.m. Visitors no longer need to book in advance.

Up to now, the hospital was allowing just one visitor per day by appointment.

Emergency patients can have one visitor remain with them if support is needed.

All visitors to the hospital will be screened before entering.