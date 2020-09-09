Advertisement
Midland hospital eases visitors restrictions
Published Wednesday, September 9, 2020 12:23PM EDT
Georgian Bay General Hospital in Penetanguishene, Ont. on Thursday, August 30, 2018. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland is gradually expanding its visitation plan.
Inpatients can have two visitors at one time within the hours of 9 a.m., and 8 p.m. Visitors no longer need to book in advance.
Up to now, the hospital was allowing just one visitor per day by appointment.
Emergency patients can have one visitor remain with them if support is needed.
All visitors to the hospital will be screened before entering.