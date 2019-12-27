BARRIE -- Staff at Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) in Midland revealed it's dealing with an enteric outbreak on its 2 East Inpatient Unit.

Hospital officials are asking visitors who are not feeling well to steer clear of the facility.

To cut down the spread of infection, the hospital implemented enhanced prevention and control measures, including "increasing housekeeping, use of personal protective equipment, and meticulous hand hygiene practices."

Visitors to the affected unit are being asked to follow strict instructions, such as limiting one adult visitor per patient and checking with the nursing staff before entering a patient room.

"The general requirement for an outbreak to be declared over is that there are no new cases for a minimum of five days," said Janine Duquette, infection prevention and control practitioner. "We will provide further updates as new information is available and/or there are changes to the hospital's outbreak status."