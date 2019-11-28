Midland high school lockdown lifted with arrest of two youths
BARRIE -- Students and staff at a Midland high school were placed in a lockdown on Thursday while police investigated a "serious allegation."
Georgian Bay District Secondary School was put in the police-initiated lockdown just before noon, stated a tweet from the school board.
"Students and staff are safe," the post reads.
OPP officers arrested two teens shortly after who were located off school property, one is facing criminal code charges.
Police say they seized a pellet gun.
Once the suspects were in police custody, and officers deemed it was safe, the lockdown was lifted.
No one was injured.
"Information on charges will be updated when it becomes available," stated the OPP release.
The investigation is continuing.