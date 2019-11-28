BARRIE -- Students and staff at a Midland high school were placed in a lockdown on Thursday while police investigated a "serious allegation."

Georgian Bay District Secondary School was put in the police-initiated lockdown just before noon, stated a tweet from the school board.

"Students and staff are safe," the post reads.

.@GeorgianBay_DSS was put in a police-initiated lockdown just before noon due to a situation in the community. Students and staff are safe. Established protocols were followed and the lockdown has been lifted. Communication will be sent directly to families. — Simcoe County DSB (@SCDSB_Schools) November 28, 2019

OPP officers arrested two teens shortly after who were located off school property, one is facing criminal code charges.

Police say they seized a pellet gun.

Once the suspects were in police custody, and officers deemed it was safe, the lockdown was lifted.

No one was injured.

"Information on charges will be updated when it becomes available," stated the OPP release.

The investigation is continuing.