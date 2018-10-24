A new outpatient healthcare facility in Midland is one step closer to completion. Once finished, it will offer a unique series of programs that will be the hub of health care in the Midland area.

The 40-thousand square-foot health hub will bring the Chigamik Community Health Centre and the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care programs under one roof.

“We run programs for not only indigenous people but for the mental health and mindfulness,” said Tammy Stadt with the Chigamik Health Centre.

This facility will be home for the Waypoint’s new youth hub program.

“It will deliver some badly needed mental health services for the youth in the area, so that’s a real bonus too,” said Waypoint Centre’s Betty Valentine.

The new multi-million-dollar centre is expected to enrich the lives of more than one-thousand people each year. Waypoint and Chigamik officials call it the ‘perfect partnership’ for two community-based healthcare providers.

“We have the same goals in mind,” said Valentine, “helping people live better lives in the community.”

Construction on the exterior of the building is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The Chigamik Waypoint Community Health Hub plans to open the doors sometime next year.