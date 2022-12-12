Midland driver arrested after fleeing speed trap

A Midland man faces a handful of charges after driving away from a traffic stop and then being combative with officers.

During a routine speed enforcement operation on Dec. 10 at 8 a.m. on Simcoe Road 93, police saw a car travelling more than 40 kilometres over the speed limit.

The vehicle was pulled over on Highway 12, but the driver refused to identify himself and began arguing with the officer.

He then took off in his vehicle and pulled into a nearby subdivision. When police arrived, he was physically aggressive towards the police, who arrested the 32-year-old man.

He now faces charges including flight from peace officer, as well as assault, stunt driving and excessive speeding charges, as well as failing to give identification to officers.