Midland couple plans to pay off mortgage after becoming instant millionaires

A couple from Midland plans to start "living life on their own terms" after becoming multi-millionaires with Lotto 6/49.

David and Brenda King won $5 million in the Sept. 23 draw with the ticket they purchased at Convenience+ on King Street in Midland.

The couple who have been married 38 years said they play the lottery every week.

Brenda said she got up early one morning to check the ticket and couldn't believe her eyes.

"[I] thought, 'This can't be right.' I scanned the ticket using the OLG app and saw all the zeroes [and] my hands started to shake," she said. "I went to David and said, 'Honey, I think we won the lottery."

The couple immediately began to celebrate. "It's an overwhelming feeling that comes with a lot of disbelief," Brenda said.

"I feel lucky, secure and incredible," David added.

The Kings plan to pay off their mortgage and renovate their Midland home. "We will start turning our property into our dream home," Brenda said.

"We have a lot of decisions to make," David noted.

Brenda said she started playing the lottery at 18 because her parents passion to play. "My mom would have been so thrilled. I wish she was here to experience it with us," she said.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is Saturday, with an estimated jackpot of $18 million.