Midland couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary with vow renewal

Martin and Theresa Forget discovered the secret to a long and happy marriage, having celebrated a milestone anniversary by renewing their vows.

The Midland couple first said 'I do' in 1953, and today, surrounded by their family and loved ones, the two professed their love to one another, paying tribute to their seven decades side-by-side.

Martin and Theresa Forget, of Midland, Ont., first said 'I do' in 1953. (Supplied)

The love birds also celebrate turning 90 weeks apart, and while Theresa admits her legs give out more often these days, she still vividly remembers the moment she met Martin, saying it was love at first sight.

Martin and Theresa Forget, of Midland, Ont., pictured in this undated photo. (Supplied)

Although they had their fair share of challenges throughout their life together, they always supported one another.

"We had a lot of quarrels and things after, but no, it was always - we were going to be leaning towards one another. I knew it," Theresa said.

Martin and Theresa Forget, of Midland, Ont., renew their vows on Tues., April 11, 2023. (CTV News/Dana Roberts)

Throughout their marriage, they raised four children.

"My friends all look up to my parents. They always say they always look at their relationship. I've been proud my whole life," said daughter Sharon Price.

Humour has played an important role in their relationship, and Theresa is proud of Martin for many reasons, including his gentle and kind nature.

"He's a good kisser," she added, chuckling.

Although he may be known as a bit of a jokester in town, his bride knows how to bring out his softer side.

"She's a very, very good girl," Martin said.

The priest who renewed the couple's vows said while he has conducted renewals for 50th and 60th anniversaries, this was the first time he had ever performed a 70th-anniversary renewal.