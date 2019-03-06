

Rob Cooper, CTV Barrie





An early morning break-in has left a Midland business short on cash and in need of a new window.

Surveillance camera footage captures the moment a male suspect breaks a window and bursts into Sunsport Signs on King Street at 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

He was in and out of the store within 13 seconds, and video shows him heading straight for a cash box, before the alarm goes off.

“We think this person has been in before and seen where the cash box is, because they just went right for the drawer,” says Sunsport Signs owner Allistair Hair.

The suspect got away with about $1,000 in cash.

Hair was awake at home when he got a notice on his cell phone that the alarm had been tripped, and watched the robbery live as it happened.

“I was shocked. I thought, you know, I couldn’t believe it, because the town of Midland is normally quite quiet. You just don’t expect that kind of thing,” he says.

Police and the K-9 unit showed up moments later, but investigators weren’t able to find the suspect.

“We’re looking for a male suspect with a beard. At the time, he was wearing a light sweater with a jacket over top, with a single stripe down the sleeve. We believe he left on foot,” says OPP Constable Sherri Golds.

Police also say the man left a footprint in the snow outside the front door, which they expect will be useful in nabbing their suspect.