Midland auto shop explosion remains under investigation

Barrie, Ont. -

The cause of an explosion at a Midland auto shop on Wednesday remains under investigation.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is at the Speedy Auto Glass shop located in a plaza at the corner of Yonge Street and County Road 93 to investigate what might have caused such destruction.

A nearby shop owner said the blast caused doors to blow off the building shortly after 8 a.m. "Then the roof flew off the place," said Joe Hurdle.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the one building.

They say none of the nearby businesses were damaged.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks checked into the possible environmental threat and deemed the site wasn't close enough to a water source. "There was no off-site migration of firewater," the ministry concluded.

The Ministry of Labour is also investigating the situation.