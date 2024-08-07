Midland appoints new town councillor

The Town of Midland appointed a new councillor on Wednesday.

At a Special Meeting, Eric (Howie) Major was announced as the new member of council.

According to the Town, the appointment was made at the meeting after Councillor Major took the declaration of office.

Major will act officially as Councillor for the balance of the current Council term until November 2026.

"I am pleased to welcome Howie Major to the Midland team. Councillor Major has been a long-time champion of Midland and has demonstrated his devotion to the Town through the many Town committees he has served on," said Bill Gordon, Midland Mayor.

The seat of Councillor was declared vacant on July 10, 2024, after the passing of Councillor Jim Downer in June 2024.

Under the Municipal Act, council is required to fill the vacant seat within 60 days of the declaration, and the council authorizes the Clerk to fill the vacancy by direct appointment.

The Town says available candidates from the previous Council vacancy were considered for the appointment.