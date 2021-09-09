Midhurst scares up fun family fall contest

The Village of Midhurst, Ont., hosts its annual Scarecrow Contest. (Supplied) The Village of Midhurst, Ont., hosts its annual Scarecrow Contest. (Supplied)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FOLLOW LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT

FOLLOW LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT | Official English-language federal leaders' debate

With leaders of the five major federal parties preparing to go head-to-head in Thursday's official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca will be providing real-time fact checking and analysis.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver