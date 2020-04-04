NEWS -- A Midhurst man got the surprise birthday gift of a lifetime when 40 cars and trucks paraded by his home on his 40th birthday.

Ashley Wicksted had been planning her husband Matt’s special birthday party for months.

Ashley and her husband married four years ago and have a son together. Every year, the couple invites family and friends over for a backyard party and this year was to be no different.

“We were to have a big, big shindig with all of our friends and family,” said Ashley.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and forced the family to cancel any plans to party with Matt and loved ones.

It’s around that time, a few weeks ago, Ashley was inspired by a social media post she’d seen from Vancouver of a kid’s cancelled birthday party turned into a drive-by parade.

“I thought it was a cute idea. It’s a big milestone birthday. Who wouldn’t want their own parade?”

Instead of 40 candles on a fancy cake, one by one, 40 cars and trucks (filled with family, friends, neighbours and strangers alike) paraded down the street in front of the birthday boy and his little man.

Music, singing, and the sound of honking horns brought a smile to the puzzled face of the man whose birthday party had been cancelled days before.

“He didn’t understand really what was going on and then he kind of said, ‘Oh my gosh all these people.’ “

Still respecting self-isolation and physical-distancing measures, Wicksted’s wife and neighbours ensured the COVID-19 outbreak wouldn’t rain on this makeshift parade.

“There were tears rolling down people’s faces,” said Wicksted. “Even getting messages afterwards from people saying ‘Hey, oh my gosh, I put on my jeans and I straightened my hair today and this was a big event.’ “

The event provided a much-needed pick-me-up to the Wicksteds, their neighbours and loved ones during these uncertain times.

“As fun as it was, it was kind of sad too to think about where we are right now. And you hope that everyone else is doing the same so that we can get back to parties and friends and family and hugs and kisses.”