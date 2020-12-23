BARRIE, ONT. -- Messy weather is on the way for parts of central and northern Ontario that will start as rain Wednesday night.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement about potentially heavy rain Thursday that could amount to 15 to 25 millimetres.

CTV's weather specialist KC Colby says temperatures will be milder overnight than during the day, causing the "considerable moisture that will result in showers."

He adds, "However, the showers will not last long on Thursday as a cold air mass from the northwest descends upon us. The result, showers change to ice pellets before turning to snow.

Christmas Eve will have considerable snowfall with 10 to 15 centimetres possible with greater amounts in higher elevations. The snow continues on Christmas Day, but will lessen," Colby says.

The weather agency warns there is also the possibility of freezing rain, that will make driving conditions hazardous Thursday evening into Friday.

As a result of the impending winter storm, the City of Barrie will have salters and plows out to maintain the roads. There is no on-street parking overnight as per the winter overnight parking bylaw.

"The white Christmas that everyone wants, Mother Nature ensures everybody gets," Colby adds.