While we can enjoy a reprieve from the extreme cold on Wednesday, it doesn’t come without a price.

School buses were cancelled for the second time this morning as the region was hit with some messy weather.

Most woke up to a fresh blanket of snow. Barrie saw a total of five to 10cm and residents closer to Orillia were stuck shoveling up to 15cm of the white stuff.

Environment Canada says to expect a dramatic weather change later this afternoon with snow turning to a mix of rain and freezing rain.

The weather agency predicts more extreme cold temperatures later this week.

Police remind motorists to take extra care on the roads and adjust your driving to the conditions.