Messy snow squalls expected in Simcoe and Muskoka regions

A snow squall watch has been issued for the Simcoe County and Muskoka area.

Environment Canada said snow squalls are expected to develop, and visibility will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow tonight into Wednesday morning.

Local heavy falling snow is expected to accumulate between 10 to 25 centimetres.

Lake effect snow storms are expected to develop this evening or overnight in the wake of a passing cold front and affect areas east of Georgian Bay and portions of the Bruce Peninsula. These snow squalls will likely continue into Wednesday morning before weakening or shifting south of the region.

Areas affected include Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, Washago, Parry Sound and Muskoka.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

The national weather agency suggests considering postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.