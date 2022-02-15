Messy, hazardous weather on the way for parts of Simcoe County

A special weather statement is in effect for parts of Simcoe County, with hazardous driving conditions anticipated for Wednesday afternoon and overnight.

Environment Canada issued the advisory Tuesday afternoon, noting 10 to 25 millimetres of rain is in the forecast.

"As temperatures drop below the freezing mark Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, icy and slippery conditions are possible, as water on roadways and surfaces will freeze," the agency stated.

Rain is expected to turn to heavy snow overnight on Wednesday through to Friday morning, with anywhere from 10 to 20 centimetres possible for areas in and around Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood, Hillsdale, and Washago.

A risk of freezing rain is also on tap, creating dangerous driving conditions and possible road closures.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," Environment Canada noted.