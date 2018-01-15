Featured
Messy commute possible in parts of York Region
Vehicles drive through a snow squall on Highway 400 in Barrie, Ont. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (Chris Garry/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 11:56AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 15, 2018 3:56PM EST
Heavy snow could make for a difficult commute in parts of York Region on Monday night.
Environment Canada is tracking a system that could bring widespread snow and low visibility during the afternoon and evening. Some areas could receive up to 10 centimetres of snow.
A winter travel advisory has been issued for:
- Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham
Environment Canada says snow will taper off early Tuesday morning.