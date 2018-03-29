

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say a Dollarama just east of Meaford suffered extensive damage when a Mercedes vehicle drove into the front doors.

Police say no one in the store was hurt when the collision happened on Tuesday afternoon near the community about 35 kilometres east of Owen Sound

They say 87-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle appeared to have suffered a medical issue but appeared to have suffered no other injuries.

The woman from The Blue Mountains was taken to hospital via ambulance.