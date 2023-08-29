Memorabilia stolen from storage trailer in Brockton, Ont.
Fish lures and a Buddha statue were two of the many items taken from a storage trailer in South Bruce County.
During the overnight of Aug. 27, an unknown suspect broke into a storage trailer and took about $500 worth of the owner's property on Bruce Road 4 in Brockton.
In addition to the lures and statue, police are also looking for:
- 3/8" coil of winch cable
- Antique leg traps
- MOOG squirrel cage fan (blue)
- Ontario Sires Stakes metal plaque (silver)
- 3D horse face (bronze)
Members of the Grey Bruce OPP are seeking the public's assistance with this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
