Memorabilia stolen from storage trailer in Brockton, Ont.

A Buddha statue like this one was taken from a storage trailer in Brockton, Ont. A Buddha statue like this one was taken from a storage trailer in Brockton, Ont.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver