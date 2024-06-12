Memo reveals higher-than-anticipated costs for new Barrie transit hub

A newly released memo to city councillors highlights higher-than-anticipated expenses for the new state-of-the-art Allandale Transit Terminal in Barrie.

The document outlines several factors, such as new site due diligence, the removal of contaminated soil, and archaeological monitoring.

Additionally, unexpected costs related to Metrolinx, including updated work requirements by the rail corridor, could potentially strain the project's budget.

The city said it would invest $9 million into the new transit hub, with the provincial and federal governments contributing the remaining $29 million.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new transit hub took place last week. The construction manager told CTV News that the project is on schedule.

It's expected to be completed by 2025.

Rally planned over controversial waterfront plans

Meanwhile, councillors are expected to be met by protesters gathered outside City Hall on Wednesday evening. The demonstration is in response to the recently approved multi-purpose field along the waterfront.

While the multi-purpose field is not on the Wednesday council meeting agenda, councillors plan to hold two public sessions to discuss a new Community Improvement Plan that focuses on providing financial support for heritage properties.

The second meeting will gather feedback on the proposal for the Rose Street site, which served as a temporary shelter in recent years, but has since been shuttered.