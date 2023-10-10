Barrie

    • Melancthon, Ont. crash victim air-lifted to Toronto trauma centre

    ORNGE was summoned to Melancthon Sun. Oct. 8, 2023 (OPP) ORNGE was summoned to Melancthon Sun. Oct. 8, 2023 (OPP)

    A serious single-vehicle crash in Melanthon sent five people to hospital.

    The crash occurred in mid-afternoon on Country Road 21 at the 4th line Sunday.

    Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say four people were transported to a local hospital and another person with more serious injuries was air-lifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News