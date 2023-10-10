Melancthon, Ont. crash victim air-lifted to Toronto trauma centre
A serious single-vehicle crash in Melanthon sent five people to hospital.
The crash occurred in mid-afternoon on Country Road 21 at the 4th line Sunday.
Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say four people were transported to a local hospital and another person with more serious injuries was air-lifted to a Toronto trauma centre.
What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day
Israel's military said Tuesday that it had regained effective control over its south and the border with the Gaza Strip four days after Hamas fighters stormed into the country and brought gun battles to its streets for the first time in decades.
'Freedom Convoy' trial evidence a Rorschach test for attitudes about protest: expert
The evidence put forward by the Crown and defence in the criminal trial of two prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizers is so similar, it reflects something of a Rorschach test for how people feel about the massive protest, a criminologist says.
Sask. labour groups to hold rally over pronoun policy as rush legislative session begins
Saskatchewan labour groups are holding a rally at the legislative building on Tuesday, as provincial lawmakers gather two weeks early to pass a controversial piece of legislation.
'A healing process': Winnipeg tattoo removal technician helps ex-gang members feel free
A Winnipeg tattoo removal technician is helping former gang members leave the lifestyle behind.
'They're not freedom fighters': Trudeau, Poilievre speak at Jewish community centre after Hamas attack
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators spilled onto streets in several Canadian cities on Thanksgiving Day while the prime minister and Opposition leader spoke at a vigil at a Jewish community centre, following a weekend of deadly fighting in the Middle East.
EXCLUSIVE Banking mogul breaks silence to defend against allegations of Chinese interference
Once lauded as a Canadian immigrant success story, Shenglin Xian, the 68-year-old founder of Wealth One Bank, now can't even get approved for a credit card.
GM workers hit the picket lines at three facilities in Ontario
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
These new overhead aircraft bins could be an inflight game-changer
Older versions of the highly coveted overhead bins were not designed with your average carry-on roller suitcase in mind. Enter French aircraft maker Airbus and its new 'Airspace L Bins.'
'It’s absolutely tragic': Maritime community members react to Hamas attacks, retaliation by Israel
Members of Moncton's Jewish community gathered at the Tiferes Israel Synagogue cemetery in Dieppe Monday morning for a stone unveiling ceremony to honour Ruben Maklin, a beloved community member, businessman and father who passed away in February.
Saint John workers ratify tentative agreement reached with city
Striking city workers in Saint John, N.B., have ratified a tentative agreement reached with the city.
P.E.I. piping plover numbers see a tiny bump this year from effects of Fiona
Post-tropical storm Fiona left behind a trail of destruction and crumbling shorelines on Prince Edward Island, but the cataclysmic tempest seems to have been a big help to a tiny bird, the piping plover.
Montreal man killed in Israel after Hamas attacks
A Montreal couple says their 33-year-old son was killed in the attacks led by Hamas militants last weekend in Israel and that, during his final moments, he put his life in harm's way to save others.
Flu, COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins Tuesday
Quebec's annual vaccination campaign against the flu and COVID-19 is slated to start officially on Tuesday.
Montreal's Jewish community holds vigil for victims in Israel
Members of Montreal's Jewish community gather to hold a vigil and show solidarity with the people of Israel and denounce the attacks by Hamas.
Ottawa Jewish community gathers to pray and mourn after Hamas attack in Israel
Israeli flags waved in the air Monday evening as hundreds sang the country's national anthem inside the Soloway Jewish Community Centre.
More than 16,000 Thanksgiving dinners provided by the Ottawa Mission this year
This year, more than 2,500 guests enjoyed turkey with all the trimmings at the Ottawa Mission. For over a century, the Mission has been providing an extended family for those without.
Celebrated former Ottawa police officer Robin Easey passes away
Robin Easey, a former Ottawa police officer who was gravely wounded by an armed robber in the 1980s and who later became a champion for rehabilitation, has died.
Scotiabank Arena announces $350M worth of rennovations. Here's what it will look like
As Scotiabank Arena approaches its 25th anniversary in February, the downtown venue is undergoing renovations worth more than $350 million.
Pilot program allowing Toronto residents to drink in parks comes to an end
A pilot project that allowed Toronto residents to drink in select parks across the city has come to an end and officials say there were few complaints.
Downtown Toronto intersection to be closed intermittently till end of year
An intersection in the downtown core will be closed intermittently from now until the end of the year as the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) completes streetcar track repair.
Skyrocketing home prices in Waterloo Region drive residents to make difficult decisions
With its thriving tech industry and renowned universities, Waterloo Region has long been an attractive destination for people looking to settle down. However, in recent years, the dream of homeownership has become increasingly elusive for many.
16 year old charged following head-on crash
Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, OPP as well as Central Elgin fire and EMS responded to the two-vehicle head-on collision on Sparta Line near Chestnut Grove.
-
Here’s what you need to know for resumption of the Veltman trial
The jury has been off since Thursday Oct. 5 and is expected back Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
Cochrane man charged after crystal meth seized in drug raid
A 37-year-old Cochrane man is accused of being a drug dealer after a raid on a Thirteenth Avenue home last month revealed $12,500 in narcotics.
Sudbury assault suspect hit victim on head with pipe wrench
A verbal dispute between two neighbours in the Flour Mill area of Greater Sudbury over the weekend resulted in an assault charge being laid after the fight escalated.
Bears being spotted again in Greater Sudbury
As the weather turns colder with the arrival of fall, bears are starting to be spotted again around the City of Greater Sudbury.
19 cell phones, suspected drugs seized after argument escalates: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police have seized 19 cell phones, a Taser and suspected drugs after an argument escalated.
-
Heads up drivers: County Road 42 and Banwell Road closing for 6 weeks
The County of Essex is letting drivers know about a closure of a busy intersection for construction.
Possible encampment leads to fire in southwest Calgary
A fire that burned through three storage units in southwest Calgary on Monday was possibly connected to an illegal encampment, the Calgary Fire Department says.
Man arrested following pro-Israel and pro-Palestine rallies outside Calgary city hall
Hundreds of people gathered outside Calgary’s city hall on Monday for a pair of rallies supporting the Israeli and Palestinian sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
RCMP expected to speak in Sask. community where 'QAnon queen', supporters are located
Saskatchewan RCMP will be speaking from a community hall in Richmound, Sask. Tuesday afternoon where it’s expected they will address the presence of a ‘QAnon queen’ group in the village.
Sask. labour groups to hold rally over pronoun policy as rush legislative session begins
Saskatchewan labour groups are holding a rally at the legislative building on Tuesday, as provincial lawmakers gather two weeks early to pass a controversial piece of legislation.
One last round: Saskatoon golfers preparing to hang up their clubs for the winter
As the autumn leaves paint the golf courses in shades of red and gold, Thanksgiving Monday signals the end of the golf season for members at The Legends golf club in Warman.
'She's in a coma': Ukrainian teen being treated for cancer at Edmonton hospital
A girl who came to Edmonton to escape the fighting in Ukraine is fighting a battle of her own.
Gathering in solidarity with Israel planned for Vancouver
The Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver has announced a gathering on Tuesday as a way to show solidarity with the Israeli people as war rages in the Middle East.
Friends mourn husband and father of two killed in fiery B.C. highway crash
A 41-year-old husband and father has been identified as the driver killed in a fiery crash on the Trans Canada Highway last week.
