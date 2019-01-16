

CTV Barrie





A 33-year-old Melancthon man has died in a workplace accident in Caledon.

Caledon OPP says they responded to an industrial accident at Heart Lake Road and King Street on Monday afternoon.

Officers found Jacob Lein at the road construction site unconscious and suffering from his injuries.

Lein was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Provincial police along with the Ministry of Labour are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Caledon OPP.