BARRIE, ONT. -- Some Simcoe County couples rang in the new year by adding to their families.

Emily Bellisle appears to be the region's first baby of 2021.

Little Emily was born to parents Katie and Patrick of Tiny Township at Georgian Bay General Hospital at 1:38 a.m.

A few hours later, Lilia DaSilva Gouvella and Ryan Furtado of Midhurst welcomed their first child at RVH. Diego met the world at 8:49 a.m. and went home with a keepsake teddy bear.

Before the day was done, Danielle and Robert welcomed baby Sloane at 10:54 p.m. at Stevenson Memorial Hospital.