BARRIE -- While Simcoe County has no confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, commonly known as the coronavirus, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre is preparing for the worst.

Dr. Colin Lee says the risk is low but admits they do expect some cases to surface. "The chances of seeing cases in Barrie, I would say at some point in time, in the next number of weeks or next number of months, is very good."

The medical staff at RVH in Barrie are providing handwashing stations and masks as people enter the hospital as a precaution.

Cathy Clark, Director of Safety, Security and Occupational Health, says if a case does present itself, they will be ready, with a primary focus on the safety of hospital employees. "We've been mounting tremendous efforts since mid-January to ensure that all of our staff are ready to wear the special personal protective equipment to keep them safe from contracting a virus."

Hospital officials advise anyone who may be sick to avoid visiting a patient, and for anyone entering the building to wash hands.