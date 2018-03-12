

The Canadian Press





Public health officials are investigating after they confirmed a passenger on a flight from Switzerland had the measles.

Toronto Public Health says it's confirmed a case of the measles in a passenger travelling on an Air Canada flight from Zurich to Toronto on Tuesday, March 6.

Officials say other passengers on the flight may have been exposed to the virus.

This is the second such incident in less than a month.

Public health officials confirmed a case of measles in an infant on a Feb. 12 Air Canada flight, also going from Zurich to Toronto.

Measles is highly contagious, and babies, pregnant women and people with weak immune systems are most vulnerable.