Meaford woman facing charges after several vehicles damaged: OPP
Grey Bruce OPP arrested a woman accused of causing damage to several vehicles in Meaford.
Provincial police say officers responded to a report that someone had damaged multiple automobiles overnight on April 19.
They say the suspect was identified and arrested later that day.
Police charged a 40-year-old Meaford woman with four counts of mischief - destroying or damaging property.
It's unclear exactly how many vehicles were damaged or the extent of the damage.
CTV News reached out to Grey Bruce OPP but was told further details could not be provided at this time because the evidence is still before the court.
Police say the accused was released from custody.
She will appear in an Owen Sound court to answer to the charges at a later date.
