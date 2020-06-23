Advertisement
Barrie News | Local Breaking | CTV News Barrie
Meaford woman accused of attacking neighbour with grass trimmer
Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020 3:11PM EDT
Handcuffs are picture above in this file photo.
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police say a dispute lead to the arrest of a Meaford woman accused of using a grass trimmer to attack her neighbour.
Grey Bruce OPP says the incident happened on Friday evening on Victoria Street in Meaford.
The 31-year-old woman faces an assault with a weapon charge.
She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Police say her neighbour suffered minor injuries to his abdomen.