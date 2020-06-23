BARRIE, ONT. -- Police say a dispute lead to the arrest of a Meaford woman accused of using a grass trimmer to attack her neighbour.

Grey Bruce OPP says the incident happened on Friday evening on Victoria Street in Meaford.

The 31-year-old woman faces an assault with a weapon charge.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police say her neighbour suffered minor injuries to his abdomen.