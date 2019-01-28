

CTV Barrie





A 24-year-old Meaford man lands himself back in hot water with new charges just hours after being released from police custody.

Grey County OPP say the man was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, and uttering death threats on Friday and was released following a bail hearing.

The same day, police say the man returned to the victim’s residence, ignoring his release conditions not to attend that residence or communicate with the victim in any way.

Police located the accused and placed him under arrest for two counts of failing to comply.