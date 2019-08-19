The red flags are flying in Meaford over the 4th Canadian Division Training Centre.

One-thousand soldiers are taking part in a large scale live-fire training exercise called Stalwart Guardian.

Artillery units are firing large calibre guns starting at 5 a.m. until midnight.

Reservists from across the province get a chance to work with new equipment and vehicles.

The training will continue until noon on Friday with some exercises happening outside the base between Owen Sound and Collingwood.