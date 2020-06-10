MEAFORD, ONT. -- Chez Gilles Hache started working in his kitchen at five this morning, preparing meals that will be distributed to people across Grey and Bruce Counties.

The weekly meal is free to anyone who needs it, no questions asked.

"From my table to your table with a distance, with social distance and with love and compassion. This is what it is. It's what it's all about," Chez Gilles says.

Chez Gilles was in the process of resurrecting a downtown restaurant that recently closed but re-focused on what the community needed when grocery store shelves were stripped bare three months ago. He baked 88 loaves of bread to give away.

The following week, he created a meal, which quickly turned into 155 meals.

"And today, we are serving 567," he says.

Chez Gilles was covering the costs himself, but his goodwill inspired others to help.

Local businesses, farmers and other restaurants started making donations of money and food. Grey Highlands provided a grant.

Volunteers have also come forward to lend a hand with various tasks, including a network of drivers to make deliveries.

"I found the majority of people I deliver to are older. Many of them are stuck inside because of the virus. They are afraid or unable to get out, and they are very appreciative of the meal when it arrives at the door," says volunteer driver Bill Loucks.

So far, 4,368 meals have been delivered, some to people with developmental disabilities.

"It was 12 and the next week was 20, and I kind of felt bad asking for that, and then the next week it was 26, and each time Gilles said 'no problem,' and everyone was delivered," Rob Bateman with South East Grey Support Services says.

Chez Gilles expects his meal program to evolve and become more focused as time goes on.

He hopes regulations will allow him to open his restaurant by mid-July.