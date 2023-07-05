McHappy Day comes through for RVH's neo-natal expansion plans

So many burgers sold will help so many babies thrive.

Barrie's McDonald's restaurants raised over $53,000 on McHappy Day, supporting Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's (RVH) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Ronald McDonald House in Toronto.

Of the total of more than $53,000, RVH will receive 50 per cent of the funds raised.

RVH's NICU is long overdue to be modernized and expanded.

A planned re-design of the NICU will give families additional space with more privacy to bond and heal, as well as updated and new specialized equipment for resuscitation, ventilation, and monitoring.

Donations from generous community partners like McDonald's are vital in realizing these plans.

"We are grateful for our long-standing partnership with Barrie McDonald's franchise owners through important initiatives like McHappy Day," says RVH Foundation CEO Pamela Ross. "Because of their support – and the tremendous generosity of our community – we can continue to provide world-class, specialized care to our tiniest patients."

Local McDonald's restaurant owner/operators Trevor and Andrea McKee recognize how essential this kind of compassionate care is to families in moments of crisis.

"Our customers understand the importance of supporting local and giving back to the community – we can't thank them enough for helping us by supporting the McHappy Day fundraiser year after year," said McKee, a McDonald's Restaurant owner/operator.

Over the past decade, Barrie McDonald's Restaurants have raised more than $250,000 through fundraising initiatives like McHappy Day in support of RVH.