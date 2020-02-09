BARRIE -- Over a month ago, sewage flooded homes in Innisfil after a major winter storm. The dirty wastewater may be gone, but the cleanup and stress are far from over.

On Sunday, the town council held a public meeting for residents to express their concerns and frustrations with the process; and many of them were looking for specific answers.

Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin preached patience. She has previously stated that flooding has been an issue in some areas of the town and understands the resident's concerns. Still, the town doesn't have all the answers at this time, with pending litigation against insurance companies preventing the town from saying much.

Many of the residents are not happy.

Emotions are running high at a public meeting in Innisfil today. The mayor and councillors are discussing the recent sewage back up as a result of flooding. Some people are not happy with what they are hearing and have walked out. pic.twitter.com/uxnzkUWhva — Rob Cooper (@robcooperctv) February 9, 2020

Nick Vollebregt walked out of the meeting after having some of his specific questions go unanswered.

"The reason I walked out is because I submitted specific questions that the mayor knew I was going to ask," says Vellebrgt, "I was promised I was going to get answers; all this is psychology 101."

Some residents stated that they have over $100,000 in damage in their homes and fear it could happen again.

"It was raining the other day and honest to god my anxiety level got up," says Innisfil resident Kim Ferrier.

To ease some of the resident's concerns, the council has planned for another meeting Wednesday. They will consider setting up a new grant program, and if passed, affected homeowners could be eligible to receive up to one thousand dollars to help pay for a backflow prevention system.

Ward 2 councillor Bill Van Berkel hopes this helps create a better understanding between the residents and the town.

"I'm hoping the town learns something as far as communications go with our residents," says Van Berkel, "that's one of the most important things."