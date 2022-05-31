May heat a preview of what's to expect this summer: expert

The first heatwave of the season could be a preview of what's to come this summer, according to one expert.

"It's been a warmer than normal month in May, so we've certainly had kind of almost a dress rehearsal of what we might see for the rest of the summer," said Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement for most of the region Tuesday as the temperatures felt like 36C with the humidex.

"Little relief from the heat is expected tonight," Environment Canada stated, adding, "Minimum temperatures in the low 20s in many areas [Tuesday evening]."

The local health unit advises staying hydrated, dressing for the weather and taking breaks in a cool place during the extreme heat.

Cooler weather is in the forecast on Wednesday, with a chance of showers.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides