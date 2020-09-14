BARRIE, ONT. -- A massive search is underway in Muskoka for a woman who police say went missing back in July.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Homicide, the Missing Person Unit, and the Search and Rescue Unit are searching various areas of Huntsville this week for any trace of Helen Sedo.

The 61-year-old Aurora woman was last seen on July 29, leaving her house on Treegrove Circle in the area of Bathurst Street and St. John's Sideroad in her silver 2012 Acura RDX.

Police say Sedo's family has not been able to contact her since that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.