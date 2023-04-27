Massive police effort to find missing child in Barrie ends with her safe return
A massive police search got underway Wednesday evening in Barrie for a missing child.
Officers from Barrie, South Simcoe, and Nottawasaga OPP joined the search for the missing 12-year-old, including the OPP helicopter.
Barrie police called the situation a "major undertaking."
Residents joined the hunt on Essa Road in the city's south end.
Shortly before 9 p.m., police said the young girl had been found "in good health."
They said she had walked a fair distance but had since been returned to her family.
