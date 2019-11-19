Dozens of people, hundreds of charges, and more than a dozen-kilograms of narcotics have been taken off the streets in Simcoe-Muskoka.

It was show-and-tell Tuesday morning at Barrie Police headquarters as Chief Kimberley Greenwood, and OPP Deputy Commissioner Chuck Cox took to the mic to showcase the work their units have done over the last several months.

The operation, coined ‘Project Shoreham,’ saw 28 search warrants executed since September. In total, 29 people are facing 279 charges and one 28-year-old man from Barrie is facing 68 charges alone.

The investigation began with the Barrie Police Street Crime Unit this summer, and the evidence trail quickly took them outside city limits requesting help from the OPP.

Police say the drugs were being distributed from the GTA in Barrie and Angus and then sold throughout Simcoe-Muskoka.

In the roundup, police also seized several prohibited firearms, including two assault rifles, a shotgun and three handguns.

The total amount of drugs taken off the streets is:

648.5 grams of fentanyl (6500 street-level doses of fentanyl)

11,378 grams of methamphetamine,

3,704 grams of cocaine

When asked for a total street value of the seizure, Barrie Police Chief Greenwood said there is no ‘dollar value associated with this.’

Everyone arrested is now before the courts to answer to the charges.