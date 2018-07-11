Fire crews have been battling a massive grass fire in Ramara Township for days.

Officials believe the fire was started by a lightning strike Friday and quickly spread.

Six days later, crews are still working to extinguish flare ups and hot spots over the 225 acres that have burned.

“The ground is extremely dry and there’s still lots of fuel here” says deputy fire Chief Rob McCarthy. “It’s reigniting itself.”

McCarthy says wind is also a huge issue, helping the fire spread.

On Friday, the Ministry of Natural Resources had to bring in two planes to drop water. The problem continues to be the dry, hot weather and lack of precipitation.

Fire chief, Dave McCarthy has been on the job for 43 years and calls this fire the largest he’s ever seen.

The fire chief says the entire operation has cost upwards of $100-thousand.

Fire crews will need to remain on the scene until they see some significant rainfall.

At this point, there is no rain in the forecast until Monday at the earliest.