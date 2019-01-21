

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a massive house fire on the 5th Sideroad in Ramara Township.

Heavy smoke can be seen filling the sky as crews work to battle the blaze.

Fire Chief Tony Stong says everyone got out safely and there were no injuries.

There are approximately 40 firefighters on the scene with tanker assistance from Rama, Brock, and Severn Townships.

No estimate on damages yet.