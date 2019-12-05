BARRIE -- A massive fire destroyed a large barn at a popular farm and market in Mount Albert on Wednesday evening.

Fire crews arrived shortly before 6 p.m. to find the historic building consumed by flames.

Three fire departments responded to the blaze at Brooks Farms and battled to keep it from the surrounding farm buildings.

Image courtesy Brooks Farms/Facebook

Crews stayed overnight to monitor hot spots.

Dozens of geese, chickens, ducks and turkeys all perished in the blaze.

The farm has a market, cafe and bakery and had started its Christmas at the Farm programming.

Officials will be back today to begin investigating the cause.