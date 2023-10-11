Masking returns to Muskoka's hospitals

Mandatory masking is returning to Muskoka's hospitals in response to rising rates of respiratory illness this fall.

"It is with carefulness and caution that we reinstate masking requirements in order to protect everyone in the hospital during the respiratory illness season," stated Cheryl Harrison, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare president and chief executive officer.

Patients and visitors will be required to wear masks in most areas of the hospitals.

"Requiring masks to be worn by patients and visitors from the moment of entry until leaving the hospital is a proven way to reduce the risks of transmission," Harrison noted.

The move to reinstate masking is being taken at several Ontario hospitals as concerns mount over the potential increase in respiratory illnesses, including influenza, (RSV) respiratory syncytial virus, and COVID-19.