Barrie

    • Masking returns to Muskoka's hospitals

    Mandatory masking is returning to Muskoka's hospitals in response to rising rates of respiratory illness this fall.

    "It is with carefulness and caution that we reinstate masking requirements in order to protect everyone in the hospital during the respiratory illness season," stated Cheryl Harrison, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare president and chief executive officer.

    Patients and visitors will be required to wear masks in most areas of the hospitals.

    "Requiring masks to be worn by patients and visitors from the moment of entry until leaving the hospital is a proven way to reduce the risks of transmission," Harrison noted.

    The move to reinstate masking is being taken at several Ontario hospitals as concerns mount over the potential increase in respiratory illnesses, including influenza, (RSV) respiratory syncytial virus, and COVID-19.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING As Israel strikes Gaza neighbourhoods, Netanyahu and opposition agree on unity

    Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News