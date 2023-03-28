Markdale, Ont. scene of early morning police investigation

Provincial police have lifted released the scene of a residential neighbourhood in Markdale, about 50 minutes south of Collingwood.

At 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, police had put out a brief statement on social media asking people to avoid Main St., West in the area of Centre St. and Wellington Ave.

“In the immediate area, there is a concern for public safety, so we are asking people to avoid the general area,” said Nick Wilson, a technical collision investigator and media relations coordinator with Ontario Provincial Police’s Grey Bruce detachment at 7:35 a.m.

Wilson said there was a combination of both OPP and emergency response team members at the scene.

As of 8 a.m., police had taken a person into custody and re-opened the roads in the area.